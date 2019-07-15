Mason Mount signs new five-year contract with Chelsea

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Chelsea on Monday confirmed that Mason Mount has agreed on a new five-year contract with the club ahead of travelling with the squad on their pre-season trip to Japan.

Mount has been at Chelsea since he was six and signed at the Under-8 age group. The 20-year old expressed joy, saying that it is a 'massively proud' moment for him.

"It's a massively proud moment for myself and my family. I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying."I'm really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I've been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I'll stay for a long time to come."Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia called Mount a 'fantastic talent' and 'dedicated individual'."Mason has come right the way through the Chelsea Academy and has always stood out as a fantastic talent and dedicated individual. We have monitored his development extremely closely while he has been out on loan and believe he is now ready to be a member of our squad competing at the top of the Premier League," he said."Like another of our Academy graduates, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we are delighted Mason has committed himself to the club this summer and look forward to an exciting future ahead," he added. (ANI)