Match-fixing offer made to Akmal in Global T20 Canada: Report

According to a report in www.cricketpakistan.com.pk, Akmal allegedly claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal.

Akmal said he immediately reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Akmal is plying his trade with Winnipeg Hawks in the T20 league.

"Canada is handling Global T20 League's administration. Pakistan Cricket Board has nothing to do with it," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The PCB said they had nothing to do with the league, according to the report.