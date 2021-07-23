Match practice crucial before I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United coach

Hood said the long absence of competitive football due to the pandemic is going to be a challenge for all teams as the football calendar resumes. Teams will likely have to make tactical and personnel adjustments to make up for this gap.

Bengaluru, 22 July (IANS) Adapting training tactics to factor in a long period of inactivity will be integral to his team's preparation for the I-League qualifiers, says Bengaluru United coach Richard Hood.

"Getting match practice is going to be crucial before the I-League Qualifiers as we want to hit the ground running from our very first match in the competition," Hood said in a release issued by the club.

"We will have to get creative if we do not have any overt opportunities like recognised tournaments to compete in. Internal training games and friendly games have their place in the scheme of things - but we will look to secure game time with real consequences and something to play for. The management is working hard towards organising our calendar towards this."

The Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in September and will see 10 teams vying for one available spot in the I-League.

FC Bengaluru United, who were crowned BDFA Super Division League Champions in March, will be keen to carry forward their winning performance into the Qualifiers and seal their entry in front of their home crowd.

--IANS

bsk/akm