Matteo Darmian joins Parma Calcio from Manchester United

Parma [Italy], Sept 2 (ANI): Matteo Darmian on Monday joined Parma Calcio from Manchester United on a permanent contract.

The defender has signed a four-year contract with Parma Calcio and will stay at the club until June 30, 2023.

"Parma Calcio 1913 is delighted to announce the signature of Matteo Darmian (Legnano, 2/12/1989) from Manchester United on a permanent contract. The player has signed a deal with the Crociati until 30/06/2023" the club said in a statement.



Darmian had joined Manchester United back in 2015 and made 92 appearances for the club. (ANI)

