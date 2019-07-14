Maxi Gomez signs deal with Valencia

Valencia [Spain], July 14 (ANI): Valencia on Sunday confirmed that Maxi Gomez has made a move to the club after he signed a deal which will keep him with Valencia until June 2024.

"Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Real Club Celta de Vigo for the transfer of Uruguayan international striker Maxi Gomez, who has signed his contract as a new Valencia CF player until June 2024, with a buyout clause of 140 million euros," the club said in a statement.



Uruguayan striker said he is happy "to be joining Valencia" and is aiming to give all for the club.

"I'm very happy to be joining Valencia CF. They're a very big club, I'm happy to be here and it's a good move for my family as well. For them to show confidence in a player is a big thing. I hope to be able to give my all for Valencia CF, and that everything goes well," the club's official website quoted Gomez as saying.

Gomez also said that he always dreamt of playing in Champions League and is grateful to the club.

"It's really nice to be able to play in the Champions League. I've never done that before, and from a young age I always dreamt of playing in the Champions League and LaLiga. I'm very grateful to Valencia CF, and very happy," he said. (ANI)

