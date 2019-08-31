Mayank, Kohli help India reach 140/3 in second session

Kohli was batting on 45 while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 at the time of the release of this update (12.18 am), with less than half an hour to go for tea.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (55 off 127 balls; 7x4) brought up his third half century after lunch but was caught at first slip to debutant Rahkeem Cornwall trying to cut West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

Holder was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies with two wickets while offspinning all-rounder Cornwall picked up his first Test wicket on debut.

India lost opener K.L. Rahul (13) early as Holder bowled a peach of a delivery to have him caught by Cornwall at first slip. It was a wicket-maiden and the all-rounder followed it up with a brilliant opening spell, bowling a tight off-stump line and causing Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara all sorts of trouble. Cornwall, who is 6'6" tall and weighs around 140 kg, was soon asked to bowl and the 26-year-old did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket. Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point. Agarwal had to grind for his runs as he hit five boundaries in his 99-ball knock. Kohli too took time to settle down as the pitch assisted the fast bowlers with some swing on offer while also helping Cornwall get some turn off the surface. Earlier, Holder asked India to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts handed debuts to Cornwall and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton who replaced Miguel Cummins and stumper Shai Hope, respectively. India were unchanged from the first Test. Brief scores: India 140/3 in 53 overs (Mayank Agarwal 55, Virat Kohli 45 batting; Jason Holder 2/26, Rahkeem Cornwall 1/40) vs West Indies