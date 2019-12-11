Mayank Agarwal replaces Shikhar Dhawan for ODI series against West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): India batsman Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad which will compete against West Indies.

Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The batsman was also replaced in the T20I squad by Sanju Samson.



Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Dhawan needs some time before he regains full fitness.

"The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan's stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness," BCCI said in a statement.

India is currently playing a three-match T20I series against West Indies which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

India's squad for ODI series: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India won the first T20I while faced a defeat in the second match against West Indies. The series-decider will be played today at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

