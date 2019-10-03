Mayank Agarwal smashes maiden double Test century

Visakhapatnam: Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his first Test double century against South Africa here at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Thursday.



With this feat, the Karnataka -batsman Agarwal became the 23rd Indian to score a double ton in the longest format.





Despite playing defensively the right-handed batsman smashed 23 fours and six sixes in his innings before getting out at 215.



India resumed play from 202/0 on Day Two of the first Test match against the Proteas. Riding on the confidence from the previous day, both openers played their natural game and didn't allow the Proteas' bowlers to settle down.



However, their long partnership was cut short when Rohit Sharma was stumped by Quinton de Kock.



Vernon Philander then struck for South Africa when he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara.



Debutant Senuran Muthusamy caught and bowled Virat Kohli claiming his first Test wicket.



