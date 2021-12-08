Mbappe becomes youngest player to score 30 Champions League goals

Paris [France], December 8 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to score 30 Champions League goals.



The striker achieved the feat on Tuesday after scoring a brace against Club Brugge. The previous record was held by Mbappe's teammate Lionel Messi.

Mbappe has now registered 30 Champions League goals at the age of 22 years and 352 days, while Messi was 23 years, 131 days old when he reached the particular milestone, Goal.com reported.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Club Brugge 4-1. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored two goals each for PSG.

In other matches, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Besiktas 5-0 while Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-0.

Ajax defeated Sporting FC 4-2 while Atletico Madrid outclassed Porto 3-1. (ANI)

