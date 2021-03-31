Mbappe cannot be satisfied: Deschamps seeks improvement from PSG star

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], March 31 (ANI): France head coach Didier Deschamps is seeking improvement from Kylian Mbappe and said that the Paris Saint-Germain star cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far.



Mbappe failed to impress with his performance as France opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Thursday. Moreover, he missed a penalty on Sunday during the clash against Kazakhstan.

"He cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far. He was not very comfortable in the first game. He was much better against Kazakhstan and had chances. Of course, he wants to score more goals and create them," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

Asked if Mbappe's penalty miss against Kazakhstan has affected his mindset, Deschamps answered: "No, I don't feel it has. It happens to everyone. I know Kylian well. He can, over a match or a period of time, have a spell of efficiency that isn't as good as his usual levels."

France had secured a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan and now the team is preparing for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, set to be played here on Thursday. (ANI)

