Mbappe is PSG's golden boy, says Neymar

Paris [France], April 13 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr has praised teammate Kylian Mbappe, saying that the French winger is a star.



Neymar had joined PSG in 2017, but off late, there has been severe speculation regarding his future at the club and many have said that the Brazilian striker is looking for a move to Barcelona.

"He taught me a lot about the way 'to be French. He explained to me the French mentality. I owe a large part of my adaptation to him, and, therefore, my happiness to be here. First of all, I was very touched by the man he is. Kylian is very considerate, always happy, polite and kind to everyone. He is a very beautiful person. That's why we've got along so well since our first contact," Neymar told France Football, as reported by Goal.com.

"Then, of course, I had the opportunity to watch him train, to observe his speed, his dribbling repertoire, his intelligence and to see his humility to keep evolving. There, I said to myself: He is our golden boy! Speed alone doesn't mean anything. You have to be smart to use it properly, and Kylian is. He is not only very smart and fast, but he also has a huge repertoire of dribbling," he added.

Earlier, it was being suggested that the 29-year-old Neymar was considering a return to Barcelona but it is now being said that he is in favour of remaining in Paris.

PSG is in the ascendancy against Bayern Munich after the first leg of their quarter-final in the Champions League and the side would be looking to progress to the semifinals.

PSG takes on Bayern Munich in the second-leg quarterfinal of the Champions League later today. (ANI)

