Mbappe to miss PSG league game vs Lens, doubtful for CL tie

Berlin, April 30 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has suffered a right calf injury and will miss the team's Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Friday that the player has a 'discomfort in the right calf', reports DPA.

"We hope he will be back with us soon," Pochettino said.