  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Mbappe to miss PSG league game vs Lens, doubtful for CL tie

Mbappe to miss PSG league game vs Lens, doubtful for CL tie

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 1st, 2021, 01:21:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Berlin, April 30 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has suffered a right calf injury and will miss the team's Ligue 1 game against Lens on Saturday.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Friday that the player has a 'discomfort in the right calf', reports DPA.

"We hope he will be back with us soon," Pochettino said.

The injury comes at a bad time as Mbappe is now in doubt for the Champions League semi-finals second leg clash at Manchester City on Tuesday.

PSG lost 2-1 in the first leg on home soil despite leading 1-0 at half-time.

In Ligue 1, they sit second on the table, one point off leaders Lille.

--IANS

akm/kh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features