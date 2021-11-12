MCA applies for 100 per cent seating capacity for NZ game, Amol's NCA interview under scanner

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to the Maharashtra government to allow 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand, beginning December 3.



Sources within the MCA confirmed to ANI that the state cricket body has indeed written to the govt to allow full capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium for the second Test.

"Yes, we have written to the government to allow 100 per cent crowd for the second Test between India and New Zealand," the source said.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

The source also said that Amol Muzumdar gave an interview for the post at National Cricket Academy but it was deemed unethical by MCA's Apex Council Members.

"Amol Muzumdar gave an interview in NCA but that was unethical as mentioned by Apex Council members," the source said.

In the upcoming BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Vijay Patil who is the president of the MCA will be representing the state body.

MCA will also be providing subsidies to MCA affiliated clubs. An advisory committee has been made for subsidy to be given. The committee comprises of Ravi Sawant, Dr PV Shetty, Pankaj Thakur, Ashok Pradhan and Abhay Hadap. (ANI)