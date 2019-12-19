McCullum asks Cummins to take break to be in peak condition for IPL

Kolkata: After purchasing Australia pacer Pat Cummins for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum suggested the pacer to take a break from the ongoing series against New Zealand series.



McCullum made the cheeky remark in order to ensure Cummins' fitness for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the@ipl," McCullum tweeted.After being bought for an amount more than INR 15 crore, Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL.He surpassed England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for INR 14.5 crore by Rising Super Giants in 2014.In the auction, KKR also purchased England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan for 5.75 crore.It was being speculated that Morgan would become the skipper of the side, but McCullum quickly brushed aside the rumour, saying that the team would indeed by led by skipper from the previous season--Dinesh Karthik.In the ongoing auction, KKR has also purchased Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, and M Siddharth.