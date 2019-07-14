McCullum calls Williamson, Morgan 'two very fine gentlemen'

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum has praised compatriot, skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan.

McCullum, who led New Zealand to the final of the 2015 edition, in an Instagram post called both Williamson and Morgan as two fine gentlemen. He further conveyed his fondness for both.

England, the hosts, took 27 years to reach in the final of the marquee tournament. Having failed on three occasions - in 1979, 1987 and 1992, this English side displayed a new brand of cricket.

Under the leadership of Morgan, England team believes in being aggressive, taking the bowlers to cleaners, scoring highest possible total and producing nasty bouncers with commendable pace. New Zealand entered in their second consecutive World Cup final after defeating the table-toppers India. With the surprising win, the Kiwis forced the world to believe in the unpredictable nature of the game and anybody can beat anybody regardless who holds the tag of favourites.