MCF organises inter-departmental football tournament

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An inter-departmental 7-A-Side football tournament 2019 was organized at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Raebareli here on Monday.

Around 50 officers, employees and children are participating in this tournament. The tournament will conclude on December 4.



This is the first time that a 7-A-Side tournament is being hosted by MCF. Six teams will lock horns with each other in 9 matches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament, President of Sports Union, MCF said, "It is a great day that an interdepartmental tournament has been organized for the first time by MCF."

He added, "These kinds of tournaments are not only good for the health of employees but also a medium of entertainment for the whole colony. Children also get motivated through these tournaments."

Secretary Sanjay Kumar Katiyar and other senior officers were present on this occasion. (ANI)

