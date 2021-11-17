MCG lit up in green and golden to welcome Aussie T20 World Cup-winning team

Melbourne, Nov 17 (IANS) The majestic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been lit up in green and golden to celebrate Australia's maiden title triumph at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE on November 14.

As the Australian heroes led by Aaron Finch arrived in Queensland on a chartered flight from Dubai along with members of the England touring party for the Ashes, the MCG gave the side, which defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai, a befitting welcome by lighting up the MCG in green and gold -- the colours that symbolise the Australian limited-overs side.