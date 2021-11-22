Means a lot to me, says Ashwin after India complete clean sweep against NZ

Ashwin, who recently made his comeback in the white-ball set up for India, played a key role as he picked three wickets in the first two games against New Zealand.The India off-spinner shared a picture of him lifting the trophy after winning the series and promised to win the support of people, who have doubted him in the past."Not the one for a customary post series picture but this one means a lot to me. I would like to thank all of you that have supported me and for those who haven't, I will try and win your support in the future," Ashwin captioned the post on Instagram.Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed India's T20I skipper, also praised Ashwin for being an attacking option for the captain.The India skipper said Ashwin has proved himself over the years and is now a key cog in the bowling wheel of the side in the shortest format."I think it has been a great comeback for him. Ever since he (R Ashwin) played in Dubai until now, we all know he is a quality bowler, he has proved himself with the red-ball and even with the white-ball his record isn't bad," said Rohit in the post-match press conference after India's series win."And now he has made a comeback and bowled in Dubai and two games here, it shows the quality he has. He has always been an attacking option for a captain," he added.India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the two-match Test series, which gets underway from Thursday.India pacer Umesh Yadav, who will take the field in the longer format after two months, is looking forward to the challenge. "Overall top performance from the boys to seal the series. Onto the Tests now. #TeamIndia," Umesh said on Koo.



The second Test against New Zealand will be played from December 3 to 7 in Mumbai. (ANI)