Medvedev enters Mallorca Open tennis semi-finals

Mallorca, June 24 (IANS) World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to enter semi-finals of Mallorca Championships on Thursday.

The Russian, who had lost in first round of the Halle Open, has been in dominant form and has moved into the last-four stage without dropping a set.

"I feel like it was a funny match. Maybe [it was] not the highest level, but I'm really happy to win and be in the semi-finals here. I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Medvedev said after the match.