Medvedev wins Mallorca Open for his first title on grass

Mallorca, June 26 (IANS) World No.2 Daniil Medvedev defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 in the final of Mallorca Open to win the first grass court tennis tournament of his career.

The tournament acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Medvedev, who had looked lost after his first-round exit at the Halle Open this month, was in impeccable form, dropping only one set in the entire tournament enroute to title victory. He had beaten Corentin Moutet, fifth seed Casper Ruud and fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta on way to the final.