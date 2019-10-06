Meg Lanning happy with team's 'pretty good performance' against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], Oct 6 (ANI): Australia women captain Meg Lanning is happy with her team's 'pretty good performance' as they registered a massive 157-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ICC Women's Championship ODI in Brisbane on Saturday.

After ending their innings on 281/8, Australia bundled out Sri Lanka on 124 runs.



"It's good to see how people respond in those situations and that's happened throughout that series. (Chamari) Athapaththu, in the first T20 took it to us, and I thought the way we responded to that was really good," ICC quoted Lanning as saying.

"I thought Sri Lanka bowled pretty well today. They kept it tight and were able to take wickets throughout, which is was probably the reason we fell a little bit short of what we would've liked, but all in all, it was a pretty good performance. We were able to take wickets throughout, so that was a pretty pleasing aspect," she added.

Australia will compete against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on October 7. (ANI)

