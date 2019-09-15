Meg Lanning seeks improvement despite 6-wicket victory over West Indies

Dubai [UAE], Sept 15 (ANI): Despite winning the first T20I against West Indies women in Barbados, Australia women captain Meg Lanning is looking for improvement in her side.

Australia restricted West Indies Women to 106/8 before winning the match by six wickets on Sunday. However, only seven balls were left in the match when the visitors got over the line.

"We started off pretty well with the ball and to keep them to 106 is a pretty good effort, but we couldn't quite get going with the bat. It got closer than we would have liked but we can't complain with a win first up," ICC quoted Lanning as saying."We'll review this game very well as we always do and work out what we need to do to improve and play a little bit better," she added.Lanning scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 54 runs and feels she did not bat freely for the majority of her innings."I didn't feel like I was batting very freely for the majority of my innings but once you get in and in a chase like that, it's important you can bat through and see it to the end," Lanning said."I found myself over hitting at times or not going hard enough, but once you found that mid-range tempo with your bat swing that's when you could get the best contact on the ball," she added.The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on September 17. (ANI)