Meghalaya bags Sub Junior National Football Championship title

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Meghalaya bagged the Sub Junior National Football Championship 2019-20 title after they thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 3-0 in the final here on Tuesday.



In the first half, both teams played brilliantly and restricted each other from taking a lead in the match.

Samcharphrang Lato scored the opening goal of the match in the 52nd minute followed by Samlang Rympei and Teibok Nongrum's strike in the 90'+4' and 90'+5' minute respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh failed utterly to open their goal tally. Meghalaya successfully managed to keep their 3-0 lead and won the final. (ANI)

