Meghalaya School wins U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya defeated Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) by 1-0 in the final of U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sangti Janai scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute, handing his side a victory.

With this victory, Meghalaya will be taking home a sum of INR 4, 00,000 while the runners-up will get prize money of Rs 2,50,000.The grand finale and closing ceremony was presided over by Chief Guest, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. Former Indian international footballer, Victor Amalraj was the Guest of Honour."It's a momentous occasion for us to be here at the Grand Finale & Closing Ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee Edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament 2019. We, the Indian Air Force strongly believe that sports as a critical factor to usher in human development and this needs no emphasis, as football is undoubtedly the world's favourite sport and the love for it is similar amongst the air warriors. Therefore, hosting the 60th edition was a matter of pride for us," Dhanoa said in an official statement."The number of participating teams from India and abroad have seen a steady rise over the years and that speaks for the popularity of the tournament across the globe. I am happy that the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament this year has seen participation from 09 international teams. I take this opportunity to congratulate the winning teams and for the others my wishes are that they come back stronger next year to become victorious," he added. (ANI)