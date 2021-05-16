Mektic-Pavic clinch Italian Open doubles title

This was the Croatians' third ATP Masters 1000 crown of the season, won in 84 minutes.

Rome, May 16 (IANS) The second-seeded Croats Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic on Sunday powered their way to their sixth Italian Open trophy, overcoming a tough challenge from fifth-seeded Rajeev Ram of the USA and Briton Joe Salisbury before winning the men's doubles final 6-4, 7-6(4).

"It feels great and we're very happy with the way we played the whole tournament," said Pavic.

"We didn't drop a set, so it showed how well we played throughout the week. It was a tough match. There were only a couple of chances in the first set before it became tighter in the second set from 6-0 to 6-4 [in the tie-break]. I hope we can keep going," he said.

Mektic praised partner Pavic.

"Pavic hit some good returns in the tie-break. It was a tough second set and we struggled with the return, as this court [Foro Italico] is a little faster than the other courts. It's been an amazing year, but we expected to do well [at the start of the year]," he said.

Mektic and Pavic, who follow into the footsteps of compatriot Goran Ivanisevic, who won the 1991 Rome doubles title with Italian Omar Camporese, are now 6-2 in 2021 championship matches.

Ram and Salisbury had lost to Mektic and Pavic 6-3, 7-6(5) in the Miami Open semi-finals last month.

