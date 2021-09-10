Mental health issues force Amelia Kerr to skip WBBL this season

Auckland, Sep 10 (IANS) Bio-bubble life continues to take a toll on cricketers' mental well-being, with top New Zealand women's team leg-spinner Amelia Kerr announcing on Friday that she would not turn out for Brisbane Heat in this year's edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in order to focus on her mental health.

The WBBL commences on October 14 and the 20-year-old Kerr, who had a two-year contract with the Heat said it was a "tough decision" to make as she loved playing in the WBBL .

Kerr had also pulled out of the White Ferns' current white-ball tour of England.

"I am very grateful for the Heat's support. I am making really good progress and want to keep that going. It's a tough decision as I love representing the Brisbane Heat and can't speak highly enough of the support team and players," Kerr was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I will be following the tournament with great interest and cheering the team on from New Zealand."

Kerr has emerged as one of the most exciting players in women's cricket since she made her debut as a 16-year-old in 2016 in WBBL-5, when she was a part of the Brisbane Heat's title-winning side. She took 31 wickets in 30 games, maintaining an economy rate of 5.80.

The New Zealand cricketer's withdrawal has left Brisbane Heat the task to fill one overseas players' spot in WBBL-7.

"We have been in regular contact with Melie (Kerr), her family and wider support network and fully understand and support the decision she has made," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"She has been honest and brave with her decisions and the Heat will be ready and willing to assist her in the future, whether for a return to playing or simply as part of her Australian circle of friends and teammates who will happily do what is best for her."

