Messi lands in France to join Paris Saint-Germain

Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine had been linked with the Paris-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.

Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport here on Tuesday afternoon to finalise his signing with French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain after his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.

Messi, wearing a T-shirt which wrote "ici c'est Paris (this is Paris)", waved to the fans when walking out of the airport.

PSG released a video later in the afternoon on its official website which heavily implied that the signing is completed. A news conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 11:00 am, Xinhua reports.

According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi has agreed to a two-year deal with the option of a third year with PSG.

Messi is the latest of the big-name arrivals at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino's side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also joined from Liverpool.

Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also joined after his contract with AC Milan ran out, while Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter Milan for a reported 60 million euros.

The arrival of Barcelona's all-time top scorer will definitely boost PSG's hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time.

Messi and his family were also pictured at Barcelona's El Prat airport earlier on Tuesday afternoon and when asked by reporters whether his son would be joining PSG, Jorge Messi answered "yes".

His contract is reported to be worth $35 million a year after tax.

--IANS

kh/