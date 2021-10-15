Messi, Neymar along key South American players missing from PSG's clash with Anger

Paris [France], October 15 (ANI): Lionel Messi, Neymar, and several other key South American players are missing for the clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Angers on Friday.



PSG announced their squad for the Ligue 1 weekend game and a host of CONMEBOL players are missing from the squad for the clash at Parc des Princes.

Messi, along with Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, is with Argentina for the World Cup Qualifier game. Meanwhile, Neymar and Marquinhos are with Brazil.

On-field, Neymar netted for Brazil in their 4-1 victory over Uruguay in a match that finished in the early hours of Friday morning Paris time, where Marquinhos was an unused substitute.

Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes, all began Argentina's 1-0 victory over Peru the same night.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was forced off the field for a groin injury at half-time after which his country lost 2-1 to the United States on Wednesday evening.

The PSG squad for the Angers game consists of Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Rafinha, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico, Colin Dagba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior, Dina Ebimbe, Ismael Gharbi, Nathan Bitumazala, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier. (ANI)

