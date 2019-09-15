Messi's son converts a penalty, celebrates like his father



Messi is viewed as the greatest striker currently, along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Messi and Ronaldo were shortlisted for the Best FIFA player award.

The duo also got nominations in the UEFA awards but they were pipped by Liverpool's defender Virgin van Dijk to take the honour.

Messi is doubtful for the team's opening Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund due to the calf injury he picked up in August.

In August this year, Messi was handed a three-month ban from international football by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body, for his comments made during the Copa America.

Along with the ban, Messi was also fined USD 50,000. (ANI)