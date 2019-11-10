Messi scores 34th hat-trick, equals Ronaldo's record

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 10, 2019 08:47 hrs

Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Barcelona [Spain], Nov 10 (ANI): Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Sunday scored his 34th hat-trick in La Liga which helped his club register a win against Celta Vigo.
With this, Messi equalled the record of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid player has the same number to hat-tricks under his belt.
Barcelona managed to thrash Celta Vigo by 4-1 with the help of the Argentine's massive contribution.


Messi scored his first goal through a penalty in the 23rd minute followed by strikes in the 45+1 and 48 minutes. Sergio Busquets scored the fourth goal for Barcelona.
It was Barcelona's brilliant comeback as they witnessed a 3-1 defeat in their previous La Liga clash which was against Levante. Barcelona will now compete against Leganes on November 23. (ANI)


