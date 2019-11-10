Messi scores 34th hat-trick, equals Ronaldo's record

Barcelona: Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Sunday scored his 34th hat-trick in La Liga which helped his club register a win against Celta Vigo.



With this, Messi equalled the record of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid player has the same number to hat-tricks under his belt.



Barcelona managed to thrash Celta Vigo by 4-1 with the help of the Argentine's massive contribution.





Messi scored his first goal through a penalty in the 23rd minute followed by strikes in the 45+1 and 48 minutes. Sergio Busquets scored the fourth goal for Barcelona.



It was Barcelona's brilliant comeback as they witnessed a 3-1 defeat in their previous La Liga clash which was against Levante. Barcelona will now compete against Leganes on November 23.

