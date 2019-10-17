Messi wins sixth Golden Shoe award

The star striker scored a total of 36 goals in 34 games last season in the league and helped Barca to successfully defend the La Liga title.

On Wednesday, he was presented with the Golden Shoe at a ceremony which took place at Antiga Fabrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona. His family was also present alongside him and it was his children who presented Messi with the trophy.

"Without my team-mates I wouldn't have scored any goals, this is for everyone, it's a recognition for the whole team," said Messi.

The Argentinian won the first Golden Shoe in the 2009/10 season (34 goals), then two in 2011/12 (50 goals) and 2012/13 season (46 goals), and now he has accumulated three more consecutively: 2016/17 (37 goals), 2017/18 (34 goals) and 2018/19 (36 goals). He now has two more Golden Shoes than his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.