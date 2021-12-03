Miachel Carrick can become great coach, reckons Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester [UK], December 3 (ANI): Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo believes Miachel Carrick can become a great coach in the future.



The former Red Devils midfielder decided to step down as first-team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager. Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford was the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career.

His former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote: "Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well. Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, I'm proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench."

At Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored twice as Manchester United secured a 3-2 comeback win in a thrilling contest against Arsenal.

Michael played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (ANI)

