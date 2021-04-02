Miami Open: Barty into 2nd consecutive final

Barty, playing with intelligence, athleticism and a breathtaking diversity of shot, won the semifinal 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 27 minutes on Thursday, Xinhua news reports.

Miami, April 2 (IANS) Behind five breaks of serve, world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia rolled into the Miami Open women's singles final with a straight-sets win against fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

"I think it was my best match in Miami," Barty said.

"I think with Elina, you have to produce your best tennis. Happy with the way we were able to execute today.

"Every time you're on the court you're able to improve, try to get a little bit better and grow every single day.

"And I think that's come with every single match. Every single match I feel like I've done something a little bit better and that's all you can ask," Barty added.

--IANS

rkm/ksk/