Michael Holding announces retirement from cricket commentary; reports

The 67-year-old has served for Sky Sports for over twenty years as a commentator broadcaster. As per the reports, "However, with age catching up and the increasingly busy cricketing schedules, Holding has decided to bid goodbye to his second innings, with 2021 being his last year in the commentary box."

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) West Indies great Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator, reported ESPNcricinfo. Holding has been one of the most influential and widely recognised voices in cricket.

"I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46, or 56," he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

"I told (Sky) that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me," he added.

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, represented West Indies in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs and has 391 international wickets under his name.

--IANS

cs