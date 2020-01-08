Middlesex Cricket name Eoin Morgan as captain for Vitality Blast

London [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Middlesex Cricket on Wednesday named Eoin Morgan as their captain for the Vitality Blast campaign.

Morgan finished the 2019 tournament with 341 runs at an average of almost 43 and a strike rate of just under 170.

Middlesex's head coach Stuart Law termed Morgan as the 'best white-ball captain' around.



"I'm really excited to have Morgs at the helm for our T20 campaign. He is currently the best white-ball captain around and will offer a great deal of experience on and off the field to the team in this format," the club's official website quoted Law as saying.

"I can't wait to start working with him to build a squad of players to challenge in this format," he added.

Morgan said they have a good blend of youth and experience.

"I'm delighted to be awarded the T20 Captaincy. The role is one that I have really enjoyed," Morgan said.

"We've got an exciting group of players here at Middlesex, with plenty of talent and a good blend of youth and experience, and I'm really looking forward to helping the club build on the improvements we made in this format last year," added he. (ANI)

