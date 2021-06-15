Might have retired if we had won 2019 World Cup: Ross Taylor

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he might have retired from international cricket if his side had gone on to win the 2019 World Cup.



New Zealand will be locking horns against India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC), beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The Kiwis had suffered a heart-breaking loss at the hands of England in the 2019 World Cup final after the 50-over action and Super Over ended as a tie.

"It was disappointing to have lost that match at Lord's a couple of years ago. I guess, when you lose, you feel that it might be the last time you are playing a World Cup final, so it is nice for me to be here. If we did win that game, I might have retired after that. I am glad I did not, and I am here today," said Taylor during a virtual press conference.

While replying to an ANI query about how strong the Indian unit is, Taylor said: "India has been a fantastic side for a long period of time -- not only their batters, but also their bowlers. They won a series against Australia in its home summer, and it was great to watch. It was nice for the New Zealand public to see some world-class bowling against a very good Australian attack."

"They have a fair lot of success here as well. I am sure in the warm-up games or bowling at the nets, they would have enjoyed the swing and the bounce that the Duke's ball has. We are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

Further talking about the Indian team, Taylor said: "You go through the Indian line-up, and there are just world-class players throughout. Whatever side they decide to go with, it will have world-class players. India has been a world No. 1 side for a long time. They will be very tough opposition."

New Zealand defeated England in the two-match Test series after outclassing England in the second Test by eight wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"It was an ideal preparation, having played two Test matches against England in these conditions. Cannot think of anything better," said Taylor.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. (ANI)

