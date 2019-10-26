Military Games: N Korea pip China in women's football final

Wuhan (China), Oct 26 (IANS) North Korea beat hosts China 2-1 in the final of the women's football event at the Military World Games here on Saturday.

"Congratulation to the North Korean team. The match represented the highest level of Asian women's football," Chinese head coach Zhao Zhengchun said after the match.

North Korea broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Kim Yun-mi converted an easy goal after China's goalkeeper Peng Shimeng failed to hold on to the ball. The hosts found the equaliser seven minutes later with a long-range effort by captain Zhang Rui.

However, Kim scored her second and the winner in the 85th minute. kk/arm