Milkha Singh admitted to hospital due to Covid

"Mr Milkha Singh was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mohali in the Intensive Care Unit on 24th May 2021 with covid pneumonia. He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen and medical management," said a statement from the hospital.

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Milkha Singh, who won multiple gold medals in sprint at 1958 and 1962 Asian Games, was admitted to hospital after he contracted Covid-19. The 88-year-old is stable.

Singh, independent India's first international class athlete and known as 'The Flying Sikh', was admitted to hospital on Monday night.

The former Army man won gold medals in 200m and 400m at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo. He followed it up with gold in 400m and 4x400m relay in 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

He also won gold in 440 yards at 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. This was the only gold won by an Indian in athletics at the Commonwealth Games before Vikas Gowda won gold in discus throw in 2014 in Glasgow.

--IANS

kh/