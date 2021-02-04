Miraz's maiden Test ton takes Bangladesh to strong position

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das resumed the innings from the overnight score of 242 for five wickets. Liton managed to add just four more runs to his tally before Warrican bowled him out for 38. Shakib looked good at the other end before dismissed by Cornwall after picking up his 25th half-century.

Chattogram, Feb 4 (IANS) All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz's maiden Test century helped Bangladesh strengthen their position in the first Test against West Indies on Thursday. At stumps on second day, the visitors were 75 for two, and trail by 355 runs.

After that, it was Miraz (103, 168 balls, 13x4s) all the way as he frustrated the West Indies bowlers in the second session of the day. Miraz got some key contributions from Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan to power Bangladesh score past the 400-run mark. Before being dismissed as the last batsman, Miraz's gutsy knock had guided the Tigers to post 430 runs. It was Miraz's first Test and international century.

With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman was sharp from the start and he got his reward when he bagged two early wickets for 18 runs. Then, Brathwaite and Bonner ended the day for West Indies with an unbeaten 51 runs partnership for the third wicket. Brathwaite was batting on 49 and Bonner was on 17 in West Indies' 75 for two wickets before end of the day's play.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 430 all out in 150.2 overs (Miraz 103, Shakib 368, Shadman 59; Warrican 4/133, Cornwall 2/114, Bonner 1/16) West Indies: 75/2 in 29 overs (Brathwaite batting 49, Bonner batting 17, Campbell 3; Mustafizur 2/18)

