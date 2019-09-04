Misbah is Pakistan head coach, chairman of selectors

Misbah was also named Chairman of Selectors to lead the head coaches of the six first-class cricket association sides.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media release, Misbah was the unanimous choice of the five-member PCB panel that conducted the recruitment process.

Misbah, who retired from international cricket in May 2017, said: "It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past.

"It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket," he said. The PCB release also stated that it was on the recommendation of Misbah that the board named Waqar as the bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract. The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from September27 to October 9. Pakistan did not perfom well in the recently concluded World Cup, where they failed to reach the knock-out stage. The duo's first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (November 21-25), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (November 29 - December 3). Misbah and Waqar have previously worked as a pair from May 2014 to April 2016 with the former as captain and the latter as head coach.