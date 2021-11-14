Mitchell Marsh, Warner star as Australia defeat NZ to lift maiden T20 WC title

In the summit clash, Australia outclassed New Zealand by eight wickets with seven balls to spare while chasing a target of 173.Chasing 173, Australia got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Aaron Finch (5) in the third over of the innings as he was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult. Mitchell Marsh joined David Warner in the middle and the duo took the team's score to 43/1 after the end of the powerplay.Warner took a special liking to Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, and the left-handed batter brought up his half-century in the 11th over of the innings. However, the introduction of Trent Boult paid dividend straight away as he clean bowled Warner (53) in the 13th over, reducing Australia to 107/2.Marsh continued with his carnage and he smashed Ish Sodhi for 16 runs in the 14th over, bringing up his half-century and Australia needed just 48 runs to win from six overs. In the end, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (28*) guided Australia home by eight wickets.Earlier, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia Asked to bat first, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell put on 28 runs for the first wicket, however, this partnership was broken by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over as he sent Mitchell (11) back to the pavilion. After the end of the powerplay, New Zealand's score read 32/1.Kane Williamson and Guptill found the going tough as Australia bowlers managed to maintain a stranglehold over them in the middle overs. However, in the 11th over, Williamson changed the tempo of the innings as he smashed Mitchell Starc for 19 runs. But in the very next over, Adam Zampa dismissed Guptill (28), reducing New Zealand to 76/2.Williamson smashed two back-to-back sixes off Glenn Maxwell and he brought up his half-century in the 13th over of the innings. The Kiwi skipper decided to go after Starc and in the 16th over bowled by the left-arm seamer, Williamson managed to score 22 runs, and New Zealand was looking in firm control at 136/2. Glenn Phillips departed after playing a 16-run knock and in the same over, Hazlewood dismissed Williamson (85), pegging New Zealand back. In the final two overs, the Kiwis managed to add 23 more runs, taking the score past the 170-run mark.Brief Scores: New Zealand 172/4 (Kane Williamson 85, Martin Guptill 28; Josh Hazlewood 3-16) vs Australia 173/2 (Mitchell Marsh 77*, David Warner 53; Trent Boult 2-18). (ANI)