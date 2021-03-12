Mithali Raj registers 10K international runs

The 38-year-old has so far scored 6,974 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.53; 2,364 runs in T20Is at 37.52 and 663 runs in Test cricket at 51.00.

Lucknow: Captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the second woman cricketer and the first from India to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket. Mithali's knock of 36 runs against South Africa in the third ODI on Friday took her career tally to 10,001 runs at an average of 46.73.

She has also scored a whopping 75 half centuries and eight centuries.

Mithali is India's all-time highest run scorer in ODIs and T20Is and the fourth highest in Tests behind Sandhya Agarwal (1,110 runs), Shanta Rangaswamy (750) and Shubhangi Kulkarni (700).

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... 👏🏻

Keep going strong! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

It has been a long journey this for Mithali. Enroute a few milestones have been reached and crossed. Congrats @M_Raj03 for yet another accomplishment. 10,000 international runs and counting... @BCCIWomen @BCCI pic.twitter.com/BpMoem9rUF — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 12, 2021

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was the only woman to have scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket before Mithali.

Edwards, 41, retired from international cricket in May 2016 and later retired from all forms of the game in September 2017. She scored 5,992 runs in 191 ODIs, 2,605 runs in 95 T20Is and 1,676 runs in 23 Tests.