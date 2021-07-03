Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer across formats in women's international cricket

Worcester [UK], July 3 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj added another feather to her highly illustrious cap as she became the leading runs scorer across formats in international women's cricket on Saturday.



Mithali achieved the feat in the ongoing third and final ODI against England. The Indian skipper surpassed former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone. Edwards had scored 10,273 international runs across formats and Mithali needed just 12 runs coming into the third ODI to surpass Charlotte.

The Indian skipper struck a delightful boundary in the 24th over to become the leading run-scorer in women's cricket.

"RECORD: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards," BCCI Women tweeted

In March this year, Mithali became the first woman batter to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs.

The 38-year-old is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. She is also the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

Mithali is only the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Edwards was the first woman to do so.

Meanwhile, India got off to a good start while chasing England's total in the final game. Earlier, Deepti Sharma had picked three wickets to restrict England to 219 after hosts' skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver played knocks of 46 and 49 respectively.

England collapsed from 151/3 to 219 all out as the Indian bowlers kept it tight in the second half of the hosts' innings. (ANI)

