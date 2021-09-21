Mithali reaches milestone, completes 20,000 career runs

Mackay (Australia), Sep 21 (IANS) India ODI captain Mithali Raj has become the first woman batter to reach the milestone of 20,000 career runs in all formats of the game.

Mithali, the highest runs scorer in women's cricket, reached the milestone while scoring 61 off 107 balls in the first ODI against Australia here on Tuesday. She has scored 7304 runs off 217 ODIs while in 11 Tests, she has made a total of 669 runs. In 89 T20Is, Mithali has scored 2364 runs.