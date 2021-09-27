Moeen Ali has done some wonderful things in Test cricket, says Joe Root

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): England men's Test cricket team captain Joe Root lavished praise on Moeen Ali after the all-rounder announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Monday.



England men's all-rounder decided to call time on his Test match career. Ali, 34, made his Test debut back in 2014 and went on to represent England in 64 Test matches. He took 195 Test wickets including 5 five-wicket hauls and scored five-Test match centuries during his career.

Root captained Moeen in 27 of his 64 Tests. "First and foremost, it goes without saying that Mo's career speaks for itself and what he has achieved," Root said during the virtual press conference organised by the PCA, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

"He's done some wonderful things in Test cricket. He's been one of the great guys to play alongside. I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing that dressing room with him and we've had so many wonderful memories, on the field and off the field," he added.

The left-handed batsman is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. (ANI)