Moeen Ali takes a break from cricket

Worcestershire [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): England player Moeen Ali is going to take a break from the game, confirmed Worcestershire First Team Coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday.

"Mo is spending a little time away from the middle recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," Worcestershire County Cricket Club's official website quoted Gidman as saying.



Ali displayed a poor form in the first Ashes Test match as he was bowled on duck in the first inning and scored just four runs in the second inning. Consequently, he was dropped from England's 12-man squad that will compete against Australia for the second Ashes Test match.

Gudman said Ali had an 'intense schedule' of international cricket.

"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the ICC World Cup and the start of the Ashes," he said.

"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us," Gidman added. (ANI)

