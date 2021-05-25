Mohali hockey stadium renamed Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Mohali International Hockey Stadium has been dedicated to the memory of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior in a formal ceremony at the Hockey Stadium on Tuesday on the first death anniversary of the legendary sportsperson.



Punjab Sports, Youth Services, and NRI Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi had given his nod regarding the naming of Mohali International Hockey Stadium after Balbir Singh Senior.

Rana Sodhi on Tuesday dedicated the hockey stadium to the memory of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior. Now onwards the stadium would be known as "Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium."

Rana Sodhi announced on the occasion that once the COVID situation eases out, an international hockey tournament will be held at this stadium to commemorate the all-time great stalwart's sporting journey.

Balbir Singh Senior's grandson Kabir Singh presented a book Golden Goal written by Principal Sarwan Singh to the Sports Minister as a token of love.

According to an official statement, the minister also disclosed that the sports department would start the scholarship in the name of legendary sportsperson for outstanding sportspersons of the state.

He said that a statue in stalwart Hockey wizard's memory will also be installed at the stadium entrance. The minister planted saplings in the memory of a great sportsperson.

It may be recalled that Balbir Singh Senior played an important role in the Indian hockey team to be the three-time Olympic champion as no one has been able to break his Olympic final record, to date.

He scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the final of the 1952 Olympic Games.

Balbir Singh Senior was the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning Indian hockey team. He served as the Director of Sports Department, Punjab, and encouraged the youth in the sports arena.

Punjab Government had honoured the legendary player with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2019. On this occasion four Olympians Rajinder Singh Senior, Rajinder Singh Junior, Ajit Singh and Prabhjot Singh and Secretary Sports Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Director DPS Kharbanda and Joint Director Kartar Singh were present. (ANI)

