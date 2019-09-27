Mohammad Azharuddin elected as HCA's president

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 27 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

Polls were conducted for the HCA's presidentship and other five posts. Azharuddin, who was standing from his own panel for HCA Presidentship, was elected with high majority of 74 votes against Prakash Chand Jain.



Azharuddin got 147 votes while Jain, who was standing from Vivek Panel, received 73 votes. Independent candidate Dileep Kumar got 3 votes in the polls.

For the first time, Azharuddin panel has won on all the posts.

Azharuddin panel consisting of John Manoj has been elected as Vice President with a majority of 49 votes against Dalijith Singh while Vijayanand was elected as Secretary with a majority of 75 votes against Venkateshwaran.

With a majority of 48 votes, Naresh Sharma was elected as Joint Secretary against Shivaji Yadav. For the position of Treasurer and Counsellor, Surender Agarwal and Anuradha were appointed respectively. (ANI)

