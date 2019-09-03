Mohammed Shami shares 'Birthday Boys' pic

New Delhi: Pacer Mohammad Shami who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, shared a picture on Twitter with Ishant Sharma and Rajeev Kumar, sports massage therapist for the Indian team.



Sharma celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday whereas the other member of the support staff had his birthday on Sunday.

Shami shared the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "Birthday Boy's".India won the two-match Test series against Windies on Monday as they recorded a victory in the second Test by 257 runs.With this win, skipper Kohli had become the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.Shami was able to pick up 9 wickets in the two-match series against Windies.However, the pacer was given a big blow on Monday as an Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days.In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence.She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.In March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).Shami went on to play four matches in the Cricket World Cup, scalping 14 wickets. He registered a hat-trick in the match against Afghanistan.